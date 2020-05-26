A Lichfield cycling charity has been donated a number of new bikes after putting out an appeal.
Lichfield Re:Cycle volunteers restore cycles to working condition before offering them out on long term loan within the local community.
They launched an appeal for more frames after their stocks ran out following the restoration of 25 in the past month.
But a spokesperson said the appeal had proven successful:
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and especially those who offered or dropped off bikes.
“Thanks also to our fantastic volunteers working on bikes from home.”Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson