Anthony John Salons in Lichfield

A Lichfield hairdresser has been shortlisted for a national award.

Troy Boyd, from Anthony John Salons, is up for the authentic stylist prize in the Salon Business Awards. 

He will now face a second stage of judging where his skills in hair cutting and styling will be scrutinised. 

Salon Business publisher Joanne Charlton said:

“Seeing the outstanding entries coming in has been a welcome boost away from the gloom the pandemic has brought across our industry and beyond.

“Troy created an inspiring look that demonstrated a high level of skill.

“We wish him the best of luck in the next round.”

Joanne Charlton, Salon Business

