A Lichfield hairdresser has been shortlisted for a national award.
Troy Boyd, from Anthony John Salons, is up for the authentic stylist prize in the Salon Business Awards.
He will now face a second stage of judging where his skills in hair cutting and styling will be scrutinised.
Salon Business publisher Joanne Charlton said:
“Seeing the outstanding entries coming in has been a welcome boost away from the gloom the pandemic has brought across our industry and beyond.
“Troy created an inspiring look that demonstrated a high level of skill.
“We wish him the best of luck in the next round.”Joanne Charlton, Salon Business