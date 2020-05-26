A Lichfield retailer has launched a new service to help customers in Lichfield and Burntwood get their shopping.

Members of Central England Co-op will be able to use call and collect which sees them place their order, have it packed and then be collected the following day.

Shoppers can nominate someone else to collect the items, with payment taken over the phone from the retailer’s head office.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:

“We know some members may need help in getting the food they need during these uncertain times. “This is why we have launched our call and collect service, exclusively for those members who may need that help. “All they have to do is follow some simple steps and they, or a nominated person, will be able to place an order and pick it up with ease. “We have been committed to helping communities access food and vital essentials during this global pandemic and this is just another way we can continue to do just that.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

Full details, including the items that can be ordered, are available online.