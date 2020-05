Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after two cars were deliberately set on fire outside a property in Stonnall.

Police also released an image of distinctive footwear worn by the man caught on CCTV

The incident happened in the early hours of 16th May on Whitacre Lane.

An Audi was destroyed in the blaze, while a Range Rover and part of the house were damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 56 of 16 May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111