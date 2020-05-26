A trader who has held a stall on Lichfield market for 25 years has criticised plans to move it to a new site to make way for a seating area.
Lichfield Place Board has put forward a proposal to create the socially distanced space on Market Square in a bid to support pubs and restaurants who face reduced capacity due to coronavirus restrictions.
It would see the traditional markets moved to Bird Street car park if the scheme was to go ahead.
But stallholder Garry Snape said while he felt for businesses facing challenges, it wasn’t fair for market traders to be penalised in order for pubs and restaurants to be helped.
“I have been on Lichfield market for 25 years selling plants on a Friday and Saturday.
“I’ve paid for that position on the market, so why should I lose my income?
“This is just a case of bullying – the cathedral will be next.
“I can understand the pubs having difficult times – we all are – but I wouldn’t expect them to move their business so I could sell my plants in their premises.”Market trader Garry Snape
Mr Snape said there were other options available to boost hospitality businesses which didn’t include uprooting market traders.
“They should leave the market where it has stood since 1153.
“Why not put the tables on the car park or better still open the streets up put tables outside the pubs? At least then it will be less congested.
“On the market we could leave the stalls up with gaps between them.”Market trader Garry Snape
People are now being asked to give their views on the idea before a final decision is made.
A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council:
“Lichfield Place Board have requested we make the Market Square available for socially-distanced seating and relocate the Markets to Bird St car park.
“The city council would welcome your comments on this proposal.”Lichfield City Council spokesperson
People can send their views to sarah.thomas@lichfield.gov.uk.
who are th Lichfield Place Board -does anyone know anything about it
If the beer garden gets the go ahead. Where will people stand who are queuing for HSBC, NatWest, Holland and Barrett, the butchers…
If stores allow limited numbers of people and the rest have to queue outside, 2m apart from each other. There is going to be congestion. The market area is very tight. There will be also queues for the beer garden. People going in and out with food and drinks. Deliveries and cars driving through….. If McDonalds opens there will be massive queues for that. Everyone congregating in a small area.
Do they work under cover?
I agree that the area may in fact be too small for purpose. Library users will also have to navigate the square, and they are more likely to be potentially vulnerable groups such as elderly people or children. If the council decides to proceed with this idea, they absolutely MUST stop cars driving through from Tamworth Street – traders can make deliveries out of hours, but emergency vehicles only thereafter until close of play, no ifs, no buts, no blue badge exceptions. This area was already an accident waiting to happen due to the selfish and entitled nature of some drivers, so that will have to stop.
Brian Petty… according to the internet they are training aids for dogs.
Beacon park would have been a better prospect for this, it’s a mess waiting to happen, i can see it, you can see it, the Lichfield Place Board can’t though, can somebody tell me what qualifications you need to be part of this board and where it’s origins arise, do the board actually live local ?
