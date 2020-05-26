Two new police dogs could soon be on the beat in Lichfield and Burntwood.
Vixen and Titus are the latest recruits on Staffordshire Police’s 13-week training course with their handlers.
The duo are now in week ten of their course and have already been learning how to chase and detain offenders, track suspects and find missing people, and search for property.
PC Jones, who is the handler for Dutch Herder Vixen, said:
“I have always wanted to be a dog handler so to now be in training, especially with a dog like Vixen, is a brilliant experience.
“She has settled right in both at home and at work, and is taking everything in her stride. Our bond is growing every day.
“Both PD Vixen and PD Titus are making great progress and although the course is intensive, it’s been incredibly rewarding so far.”PC Jones, Staffordshire Police