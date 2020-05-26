Two new police dogs could soon be on the beat in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Vixen and Titus are the latest recruits on Staffordshire Police’s 13-week training course with their handlers.

The duo are now in week ten of their course and have already been learning how to chase and detain offenders, track suspects and find missing people, and search for property.

PC Jones, who is the handler for Dutch Herder Vixen, said: