A Burntwood heritage railway project’s museum has been boosted by a grant to help cover costs during the coronavirus crisis.
Chasewater Railway has seen its museum and facilities closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organisation had previously launched a funding appeal to help replace lost income.
Efforts have now been boosted by a £3,745 grant to help cover the site’s electricity bill from Arts Council England’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
“This follows an application to ensure the ,useum’s fragile collections can receive appropriate environmental control in these difficult times.
“The grant was only made possible due to public funding from the National Lottery, so thanks to all players.”Chasewater Railway spokesperson