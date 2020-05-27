A Burntwood heritage railway project’s museum has been boosted by a grant to help cover costs during the coronavirus crisis.

Chasewater Railway has seen its museum and facilities closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation had previously launched a funding appeal to help replace lost income.

Efforts have now been boosted by a £3,745 grant to help cover the site’s electricity bill from Arts Council England’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.