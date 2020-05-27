Councillors are set to debate a strategy designed to tackle homelessness and ensure adequate housing provision in Lichfield and Burntwood.
Members of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will discuss the new Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy at a meeting on 2nd June.
In a report to the group, Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for communities and housing, said a number of key issues had been identified.
These include house prices meaning home ownership being out of reach of many young people, high rent levels and a shortage of affordable social rented housing.
Cllr Yeates added:
“We have an increasing number of individuals approaching us that need support due to mental health issues, and an increasing number of customers with multiple and complex housing needs.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
The report added that there was also an increase in the number of rough sleepers in Lichfield city centre.
A report to the meeting reveals how three priorities have been identified:
- Enable people to live in good quality homes that are suitable for their needs.
- Increase housing choice to meet the need of current and future residents.
- Prevent or relieve all forms of homelessness including rough sleeping.
Cllr Yeates added:
“Access to suitable, good quality and affordable housing is important to our health and wellbeing and essential in providing sustainable communities.
“Ensuring we have the right type of homes in the right location can have a major impact on our ability to meet the needs of our growing and ageing population and to support the economic prosperity of the district.
“Naturally, the council cannot do this alone and the strategy can only be delivered in collaboration with key partners across the private, public and voluntary sectors working alongside our communities.
“I believe that through this strategy and its supporting action plan, we are able to build upon the strengths of what has already been achieved and meet the challenges of the future.”Cllr Ashley Yeates
“There is an imbalance of housing types”
The strategy document outlines how 504 affordable homes have been built since 2013 across Lichfield and Burntwood.
“We currently have approximately 5,790 properties in the social rented sector, managed by 16 housing associations.
“Although not a stock-owning authority, we still have responsibilities regarding social housing and work with these organisations to make sure that their social stock is a good standard and suitable for our residents’ needs, both now and for the future.”Lichfield District Council’s draft Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy
The draft strategy also recognises that there is a housing imbalance between the types of properties available and those that are needed.
The document adds that demand for social rented housing “remains high”.
“There is an imbalance of housing types, with a high number of large detached and semi- detached family homes – particularly in rural areas – and a relatively low number of smaller one and two bed homes.
“House prices and rents are generally high, affecting mobility and preventing first time buyers getting on the property ladder and older people downsizing.
“This increases demand for social rented properties and low-cost home ownership options.
“We know that we are losing younger working residents and families to nearby areas due to the lack of smaller, affordable properties, which can have a negative impact on the sustainability of communities, particularly in rural areas.
“The need for social rented homes remains high and at January 2020 there were 1,350 applicants registered on Homes Direct, our choice based lettings system.”Lichfield District Council’s draft Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy
“Tackling homelessness cannot be considered in isolation”
Previously, the council has had separate policy documents relating to housing and homelessness.
But Cllr Yeates’ report said the two areas were now being considered together.
“Our previous homelessness strategy covered the period from 2013 to 2018. Rather than directly replace it, we have combined it with the housing strategy to produce a broader strategy covering not only homelessness and rough sleeping but the wider housing challenges.
“This reflects thinking that tackling and preventing homelessness and rough sleeping cannot be considered in isolation but within a wider framework, which covers the causes of and solutions to these challenges such as access to affordable and suitable accommodation, the impact of welfare reform, and the provision of and access to support for vulnerable households.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
Wonder where councillor Yeates thinks the best place to build extra housing
These include house prices meaning home ownership being out of reach of many young people, high rent levels and a shortage of affordable social rented housing.
That’s true and something the council have ignored for years. Allowing developers to create expensive estates. In the planning stage, developers say maybe 30% will be affordable housing. By the time the development is complete. They declare they are not going to make a profit and wish the council to accept maybe 5% at an affordable rate.
It is not just young people who struggle. People of all ages, are close to the point of losing their homes. There are very few jobs in Lichfield that pay enough, to afford a home in Lichfield.
Lichfield has been allowed to become a very unbalanced economy. Few opportunities for local people. Many having to work in Birmingham or London. Many homes assigned for the elderly and a number of new care home developments planned.
The council will give many statements. They are not in control. The developers will always get what they want. The council could try and attract new businesses and try and make Lichfield some sort of enterprise hub, to try and create direct jobs and jobs in support services.
Leave a comment