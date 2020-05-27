Councillors are set to debate a strategy designed to tackle homelessness and ensure adequate housing provision in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will discuss the new Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy at a meeting on 2nd June.

In a report to the group, Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for communities and housing, said a number of key issues had been identified.

These include house prices meaning home ownership being out of reach of many young people, high rent levels and a shortage of affordable social rented housing.

Cllr Yeates added:

“We have an increasing number of individuals approaching us that need support due to mental health issues, and an increasing number of customers with multiple and complex housing needs.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

The report added that there was also an increase in the number of rough sleepers in Lichfield city centre.

A report to the meeting reveals how three priorities have been identified:

Enable people to live in good quality homes that are suitable for their needs.

Increase housing choice to meet the need of current and future residents.

Prevent or relieve all forms of homelessness including rough sleeping.

Cllr Yeates added:

Cllr Ashley Yeates

“Access to suitable, good quality and affordable housing is important to our health and wellbeing and essential in providing sustainable communities. “Ensuring we have the right type of homes in the right location can have a major impact on our ability to meet the needs of our growing and ageing population and to support the economic prosperity of the district. “Naturally, the council cannot do this alone and the strategy can only be delivered in collaboration with key partners across the private, public and voluntary sectors working alongside our communities. “I believe that through this strategy and its supporting action plan, we are able to build upon the strengths of what has already been achieved and meet the challenges of the future.” Cllr Ashley Yeates

“There is an imbalance of housing types”

The strategy document outlines how 504 affordable homes have been built since 2013 across Lichfield and Burntwood.

“We currently have approximately 5,790 properties in the social rented sector, managed by 16 housing associations. “Although not a stock-owning authority, we still have responsibilities regarding social housing and work with these organisations to make sure that their social stock is a good standard and suitable for our residents’ needs, both now and for the future.” Lichfield District Council’s draft Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy

The draft strategy also recognises that there is a housing imbalance between the types of properties available and those that are needed.

The document adds that demand for social rented housing “remains high”.

“There is an imbalance of housing types, with a high number of large detached and semi- detached family homes – particularly in rural areas – and a relatively low number of smaller one and two bed homes. “House prices and rents are generally high, affecting mobility and preventing first time buyers getting on the property ladder and older people downsizing. “This increases demand for social rented properties and low-cost home ownership options. “We know that we are losing younger working residents and families to nearby areas due to the lack of smaller, affordable properties, which can have a negative impact on the sustainability of communities, particularly in rural areas. “The need for social rented homes remains high and at January 2020 there were 1,350 applicants registered on Homes Direct, our choice based lettings system.” Lichfield District Council’s draft Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy

“Tackling homelessness cannot be considered in isolation”

Previously, the council has had separate policy documents relating to housing and homelessness.

But Cllr Yeates’ report said the two areas were now being considered together.