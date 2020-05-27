Fire crews have criticised drivers after struggling to reach a large blaze at Chasewater.
They were called to the incident at around 7.30pm this evening (27th May).
But a spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said access to the fire had been difficult due to vehicles left by people visiting the area.
“Unfortunately, the crews were unable to gain access due to a large number of cars parked on the access roads.
“Inconsiderate parking has caused delays of 20 minutes to actually start fighting the fire.”Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson