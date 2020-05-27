Groups supporting people in Lichfield and Burntwood suffering domestic abuse or sexual violence are being invited to bid for funding from the Staffordshire Commissioner.

The £384,000 pot has been allocated for schemes across the county helping people during the coronavirus crisis.

The emergency funding is to cover the period from 24th March to 31st October to meet the additional costs charities or organisations have faced while adapting during the pandemic and to cope with increases in demand resulting from it.

Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis said:

“I’d like to thank all the services for the way they’ve adapted to the challenges of COVID-19 to continue to support vulnerable people. “The pandemic has brought many extra challenges and pressures for lots of organisations, so this additional funding will be crucial to so many services that have been forced to adapt during the current pandemic. “It is hugely important services providing support to victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence can continue their work during this unprecedented time, as it is widely anticipated there will an eventual increase in the number of people that need their support. “I’d like to reassure our communities that there is still help and advice available online and over the phone, with organisations working hard to ensure they can still support you when you need it most. “The last few months have been testing for so many people, but we are beginning to see positive signs that we are through the worst. “People across Staffordshire have done so well in sticking to the lockdown guidelines and by sticking together we will come through this.” Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis

This bidding process for the additional funding is open until 1st June.

The application form and guidance can be found here.