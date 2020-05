The latest round of a competition organised by Lichfield Camera Club to showcase the efforts of members has taken place.

With group activities currently curtailed, the photographers have launched a series of divisions where they compete against each other with their best pictures.

Every four weeks promotion and relegation also take place.

To see the latest winners, click below:

Bluebells by Ivan Shaw

Blue Bottles by Sandra Morgan

Foley Bluebells by Tim Wayn

Blue Bell by David Eaton

Approaching Storm by Lorraine Bootham

A Drop in the Ocean by Anne Anderson

My Favourite Blue by Debra Dingley

The Pier by Annette Keatley

Blue Morning on Lake Windermere by Richard Moore

To view all entries in the Lichfield Camera Club leagues visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.