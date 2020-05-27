Buildings at Lichfield’s bus station will be demolished as part of the latest phase of work to create short-term improvements to Lichfield city centre.

The former cycle shop, toilets and newsagent kiosk will follow the old police station building in being reduced to rubble.

The work is part of improvements to the Birmingham Road site which was once earmarked for the doomed Friarsgate redevelopment.

The latest phase of demolition is expected to start in the first week of June and take around two weeks to complete.

Resurfacing has already taken place at Lichfield bus station