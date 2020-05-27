Buildings at Lichfield’s bus station will be demolished as part of the latest phase of work to create short-term improvements to Lichfield city centre.
The former cycle shop, toilets and newsagent kiosk will follow the old police station building in being reduced to rubble.
The work is part of improvements to the Birmingham Road site which was once earmarked for the doomed Friarsgate redevelopment.
The latest phase of demolition is expected to start in the first week of June and take around two weeks to complete.
Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism at Lichfield District Council, said:
“It’s good to see the improvement project moving along once more.
“I am sure we are all ready to see the old derelict buildings go, the new toilet provision put in place and for the area to be landscaped.
“I am looking forward to seeing the bus shelters given their final coat of paint and new permanent seating going in.
“It will really improve the bus station, making a better place for everyone as well as first impression of the city.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
When the project is complete, it will see a replacement 56-space long-stay car park, new toilets and landscaping of the area.