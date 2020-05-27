A Lichfield organisation is looking to honour the efforts of young people during the coronavirus crisis.

The Lions Club Lichfield will hand out awards as part of the Young Leaders in Service project.

The scheme has been extended to include people aged 8 to 18 in a bid to capture all of those who have gone above and beyond locally during the pandemic.

A spokesperson said:

“This pandemic has brought out the good in very many people – and there have been some heartwarming reactions from lot of young people in particular. “The Lions has a project called Young Leaders in Service, and because of what we have witnessed we have extended the age range. “If you know any young person who has put themselves out noticeably of late, please let Lichfield Lions know who they are and we will acknowledge their service with an award.” Lions Club of Lichfield spokesperson

For more details call 07948 794982 or e-mail johnmaymbe@outlook.com.