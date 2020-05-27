A Lichfield primary school says it will be unable to reopen for Year 1 pupils until the end of June.

The Government is proposing a return for Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils from the start of next month.

It is expected to confirm tomorrow (28th May) whether or not the key tests around falling numbers of coronavirus cases have been met to allow schools to reopen.

But Greysbrooke Primary School headteacher Ellie Ballinger told parents in a letter seen by Lichfield Live that it would still be several weeks before Year 1 pupils would be back in the classroom regardless of the announcement.

“Subject to all safety measures being in place, sufficient PPE and hygiene supplies being in stock and safe staffing levels, we are hoping to be in a position to re-open school from 15th June to Reception children only. “This date allows us time to react to the final guidance on the 28th May, take receipt of PPE and hygiene stock, continually risk assess, rearrange classrooms and equipment, and implement new ways of working for both the staff and the children who are returning on this date. “A phased approach to re-opening from 15th June will allow us to ascertain the systems and procedures we have put in place work well before we welcome more pupils on site. “It also follows Government guidelines that state we need to give priority to our youngest children. “Our plan is then to review the school situation after two weeks from re-opening, and the good news is that we hope to have capacity and staffing to support those children in Year 1 who have already indicated they would like to return – but no earlier than 29th June. “We would not, however, have sufficient staffing to cater for all of Year 1 pupils to return.” Ellie Ballinger, Greysbrooke Primary School

“A maximum of 10 children in any one age group”

Even when pupils in Year 1 do return to class at the Shenstone school, it will not be for a full week.

The letter explained that the pupils would only be in from Monday to Wednesday.

“I know this may be disappointing for those of you who were looking forward to returning your children to school imminently. “You will be aware that one of our biggest challenges is the fact that, because of our limited room sizes, we can only have a maximum of 10 children in any one group. “Classrooms must be allocated to one group only and not be shared with other groups. “So, with Reception taking up three of our seven classrooms and one classroom allocated for the vulnerable and key worker children, we would only have three classrooms left to use – all of which are currently geared up for much older pupils, so will need significantly adapting for Year 1 children. “In addition, we have a commitment and duty of care to the children whose parents decide not to return them, as well as the children from all other year groups who will not be returning this term. We need to ensure that staff are still able to continue to support them with their education and wellbeing at home. “We are disappointed that we are unable to accommodate an earlier return for our lovely Year 1 class, but promise you that we are working hard to get your children back to school as safely as possible.” Ellie Ballinger, Greysbrooke Primary School

The school’s headteacher said she would not risk the safety of staff and students by reopening before it was ready to to do so.