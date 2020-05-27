A Lichfield restaurant is making a donation to charity for orders from a new takeaway menu.

Faro Lounge, based on Market Street, will begin offering the collection-only service from Friday (29th May).

The company has also confirmed it will donate to charity each time a main or burger from the Lounging at Home menu is ordered.

The takeaway menu also includes wraps and brunch items.

“We’re happy to announce that we’re donating 50p from every main course and burger from our Lounging at Home takeaway menu to Age UK. “Be assured safety precautions will be implemented allowing for contact-free takeaway.” Faro Lounge spokesperson

