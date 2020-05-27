A Lichfield primary school has said children in eligible year groups will return to class two days a week under reopening plans.

The Government is hoping to see Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils back in classrooms from 1st June.

But headteacher Rob Davies has told parents that coronavirus social distancing restrictions mean that each eligible child will only be able to return part time.

“Due to the two metre requirements in class, only half of each year group will be able to be in school at any one time. “Therefore half of the year groups will come in on Monday and Tuesday, with the other half able to come in on Thursday and Friday. “Apart from key worker children, no pupils will attend on Wednesdays. “Wednesdays will be used to to deep clean the rooms used by children. Teachers will use the time to plan work to post online for children at home.” Rob Davies, St Stephen’s Primary School

The Fradley school’s headteacher said further restrictions would also be required to ensure the safety of pupils.

“Children will be in a pod of up to eight which will work solely with one teacher and, sometimes, a teaching assistant. “They will remain with that pod all day and not mix closely with others. “Pod groups may be adjacent to one another outside at break times, but cannot play together. “In classrooms children will have their own desk and materials. They will be required to remain at their workstation for the majority of the time.” Rob Davies, St Stephen’s Primary School

Teachers will not wear face coverings

Mr Davies added that teachers would not be wearing face coverings, but first aiders would put on appropriate PPE if dealing with accidents or children who display COVID-19 symptoms at school.

Other measures will include any children caught spitting being removed from the school until after the summer holidays.

And the headteacher warned a return to normal, full-time education for all pupils could be some way off.