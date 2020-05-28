A Burntwood councillor says he hopes a funding pot worth more than £90,000 to help reopen high streets will reach areas across the district and not just Lichfield city centre.

Lichfield District Council has been awarded £92,501 from the Reopening High Streets Safely Fund.

The money, provided by the European Regional Development Fund, is to help businesses to reopen following the COVID-19 lockdown.

Cllr Steve Norman

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said he hoped all areas would benefit from the cash.

“I welcome this funding which is in addition to the Government’s package of support for business and workers during the economic emergency. “I hope it will be of benefit to Burntwood, Fazeley and other centres in the district as well as Lichfield city. “I suppose this could be the last amount of funding Lichfield district gets before we leave the EU on 1st October, although the council can apply for expenditure up to March next year.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

The money is part of £50million distributed across England to allow local authorities to create additional measures to ensure the safety of shoppers and workers when retail areas reopen after lockdown.