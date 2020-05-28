Construction work has begun on a £3.9million expansion of a Lichfield secondary school.

King Edward VI School will see an extension to an existing building and a new science block created as part of the project.

The works, which are being carried out by G F Tomlinson on behalf of Staffordshire County Council, are expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

Cllr Philip White, cabinet member for learning and skills at the county council, said:

“These works are being completed to ensure the site can accommodate an increased demand for pupil places at the school, as a result of new housing in and around the city. “Once finished, the work will enable the school to expand by 150 pupils. “We have been planning for this for a while, and construction is taking place over the course of a year to minimise disruption as much as possible. “I’m sure pupils and teachers will enjoy using the brand new accommodation in September 2021.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The project will take place in two phases, with the science block work expected to be completed at the end of this year.

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said:

“With additional students joining us each year, this project will provide all our students and staff with access to improved facilities. “We are looking forward to seeing the project completed during the coming academic year.” Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School

During the works, virtual live site tours will be available for the school to see the project progressing.

Chris Flint, director of G F Tomlinson, said: