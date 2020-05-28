Householders in Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered a discount on compost bins.

Staffordshire County Council is giving people the chance to create food for their gardens by using uncooked kitchen waste and garden rubbish.

The compost bins are £10, plus £5.99 postage.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for commercial, Cllr Mark Deaville, said:

Oliver taking waste to the composting bin

“Composting is a really easy and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of garden and appropriate food waste. “We ran a similar campaign last year which proved very successful, getting more people composting, so we’re pleased to be back with another scheme. “People might not realise this, but around 40% of the average household waste can be composted, so we’re encouraging more people to get involved. “Home composting organic waste helps to significantly reduce carbon emissions which is also good for the planet and the environment. “We only have a limited number of bins available so we’d urge people to get in touch as soon as possible.” Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council

People can order online by going to www.getcomposting.com and entering their postcode and the reference SWP13L.