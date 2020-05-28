A Lichfield auctioneer says his business has smashed sales records despite the coronavirus crisis.
Richard Winterton Auctioneers has moved all sales online due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But business has shown now signs of slowing down, with a recent three-day sale breaking the £150,000 barrier.
The family firm saw more than 2,700 bidders taking part, with a collection of SAS medals selling for £25,000 and a sapphire pendant reaching £32,000.
“There were terrific results in all categories, from jewellery, watches and silver to stamps, comics, cameras and whisky.
“All the hard work and meticulous planning paid off as we smashed our three day sale record, breaking the £150,000 bracket and attracting 2,742 bidders from around the world.”Auctioneeer Richard Winterton
Other highlights saw a collection of cigarette and trading cards each £3,500.
“We also saw the strongest demand for ‘brown furniture’ we’ve seen for a number of years.
“We have evolved to operate totally differently compared to the start of the year yet our results are better than ever.
“Now we are looking forward to a completely new sales timetable as we continue to take every precaution to keep everyone safe while offering a valuable service to new and existing clients.”Auctioneeer Richard Winterton