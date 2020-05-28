A Lichfield auctioneer says his business has smashed sales records despite the coronavirus crisis.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has moved all sales online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But business has shown now signs of slowing down, with a recent three-day sale breaking the £150,000 barrier.

A sapphire pendant sold in Lichfield

The family firm saw more than 2,700 bidders taking part, with a collection of SAS medals selling for £25,000 and a sapphire pendant reaching £32,000.

“There were terrific results in all categories, from jewellery, watches and silver to stamps, comics, cameras and whisky. “All the hard work and meticulous planning paid off as we smashed our three day sale record, breaking the £150,000 bracket and attracting 2,742 bidders from around the world.” Auctioneeer Richard Winterton

Other highlights saw a collection of cigarette and trading cards each £3,500.