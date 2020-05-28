Council chiefs are urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to follow official advice as the new coronavirus test and trace service is launched.

The system will see people who are known to have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 asked to self-isolate for 14 days – even if they don’t have symptoms.

The move is the latest step in efforts by the Government to control any future spike in cases as lockdown measures are eased.

Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for health care and wellbeing, said:

“The council and everyone who lives, works or visits Staffordshire has a huge role to play in containing this virus. “As restrictions start to be lifted, it is as important as ever that we follow the advice on handwashing and social distancing if we are going to prevent a second peak of infections. “If you are contacted by the new test and trace service please do as they ask and self-isolate for 14 days. “This is about protecting yourself, your family, and the wider community – and avoiding a second peak and further lockdown restrictions. “There are still difficult times ahead as we balance easing “lock-down” with trying to contain the virus, but as always we will get through this together in Staffordshire.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

More details on the test and trace project are available on the NHS website.