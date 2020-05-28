More than £1.1million has been earmarked to supply additional PPE for care homes and carers in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Staffordshire County Council said gloves, masks and aprons would be funded by the cash, which is part of a plan to support the region during the coronavirus crisis.

Cllr Alan White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the equipment would be for homes and carers who visit residents still living at home.

“Those working in care homes, or delivering care in people’s houses have been doing a marvellous job throughout this crisis. “They – and their employers – are coping with unprecedented challenges and we are doing all we can to support them as they carry on caring for Staffordshire residents.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The county council said it had previously pledged around £15.5million to help with staffing costs, increased care packages and buying additional PPE.

It added that it will soon begin distributing £9.9million, primarily to care homes, to help with infection control.