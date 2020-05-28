More than £1.1million has been earmarked to supply additional PPE for care homes and carers in Lichfield and Burntwood.
Staffordshire County Council said gloves, masks and aprons would be funded by the cash, which is part of a plan to support the region during the coronavirus crisis.
Cllr Alan White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the equipment would be for homes and carers who visit residents still living at home.
“Those working in care homes, or delivering care in people’s houses have been doing a marvellous job throughout this crisis.
“They – and their employers – are coping with unprecedented challenges and we are doing all we can to support them as they carry on caring for Staffordshire residents.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
The county council said it had previously pledged around £15.5million to help with staffing costs, increased care packages and buying additional PPE.
It added that it will soon begin distributing £9.9million, primarily to care homes, to help with infection control.
“The county council has now allocated more than £3.1million alone to providing PPE to ensure that workers on the front line can do their work with confidence.
“We continue to invest where and when necessary to help keep Staffordshire people safe and the additional funding for the care sector is an essential part of this commitment.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council