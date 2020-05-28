A former betting shop in Lichfield city centre could become home to a slot machine business.

The unit on Market Street had previously been a Coral store until 2019.

But Cashino Gaming Ltd now wants to convert the site for a Merkur Slots outlet.

A planning statement said the change would boost the local economy.

“The proposed adult gaming centre will result in a number of benefits, including bringing a vacant building back into use. “The redecoration of the existing shopfront, high levels of footfall and the creation of jobs means thew proposed use will complement the surrounding commercial premises, strengthening both the day and night time economy.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.