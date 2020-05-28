A tennis club in Lichfield says people are flocking to the courts after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Shenstone Tennis Club has seen membership double after the Government allowed play to resume.

Players are being required to follow guidance on social distancing in line with the Lawn Tennis Association guidelines.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s been great to have tennis as one of the ‘chosen’ sports to play while coming out of lockdown. “Due to this we have seen our membership double within two weeks. “We’ve also added an easy to use online booking system which ensures families have a court available when they come to play.” Shenstone Tennis Club spokesperson

Among the measures being included are limiting the numbers of people accessing courts at any one time and players bringing their own equipment.