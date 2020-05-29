The offices of Burntwood Town Council are to reopen to the public.
The Old Mining College Centre has been shut to residents since the coronavirus lockdown began.
But with COVID-19 restrictions now easing, the council said it would be reopening the doors.
“The offices on Queen Street will reopen to the public from 9am to 5pm on Monday (1st June).
“We ask people to please adhere to social distancing measures.”Burntwood Town Council spokesperson
This is the right decision and I’m sure it will be handled responsibly.
