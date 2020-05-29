A turf-cutting ceremony has marked the start of construction work on a new military facility in Whittington.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is moving to the Defence Medical Services site from their previous HQ in Sutton Coldfield.

Staff are expected to move to the new facility in spring 2021.

Peter Lemon, from the DIO, said:

“It’s great to see the project moving forward and to see an existing military site being transformed into a place where DIO staff have the modern, fit-for-purpose offices they need to support our armed forces customers. “We take the safety of our staff and contractors very seriously and social distancing guidelines are being adhered to on site.” Peter Lemon, Defence Infrastructure Organisation

The building is being put up by construction firm Kier using a modular method, with sections being built elsewhere and transported to Whittington for assembly.

Mark Pausey, managing director at Kier Regional Building Central, said: