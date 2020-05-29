A campaign cracking down on speeding across Lichfield and Burntwood has been backed by Staffordshire Commissioner.
Police will be targeting hotspots across the county as part of a national initiative by the National Police Chiefs Council.
Sites of previous accidents or areas known for speeding drivers will be in the sights of the new campaign.
Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis said:
“As lockdown restrictions are gradually relaxed, we are seeing more and more vehicles returning to the roads.
“With increasing traffic comes increased risk, and every year, a number of people sadly die on our roads.
“We know that in a lot of collisions, speeding has been one of the major contributing factors in a serious or even fatal outcome.Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis
‘The purpose of this campaign is to remind people of the vital importance of slowing down in keeping them safe and saving lives – particularly at a time when there are more pedestrians and cyclists using our roads.’”