Council chiefs have echoed calls for people across Lichfield and Burntwood to park considerately if they are visiting local beauty spots this weekend.

The plea comes after firefighters were twice prevented from reaching incidents at Chasewater in 24 hours due to cars blocking access roads.

With good weather forecast across the weekend, Staffordshire County Council said popular spots were likely to be busier than ever.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr Helen Fisher, said:

“We’re expecting more people to visit locations like Chasewater this weekend because of the fine weather and so we’re appealing for everyone to park safely and legally. “It is essential that emergency vehicles can access these locations at all times and are not obstructed by carelessly parked vehicles. “We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend.” Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council

The county council added that vehicles parked illegally could receive penalty charge notices.

People visiting sites like Chasewater are also being asked to keep dogs on leads to help ensure social distancing rules are followed.