Fire crews have called for drivers not to obstruct access routes around Chasewater after struggling to reach an incident for the second time in 24 hours.

Engines were called to the popular Burntwood beauty spot yesterday afternoon (28th May).

But they had to travel on foot to the incident after parked cars blocked their route.

It came less than a day after a similar incident saw them unable to tackle a fire for more than 20 minutes.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: