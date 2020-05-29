Police have launch a fresh appeal for information to help track down thieves who took £60,000 worth of equipment from a farm near Lichfield.

The business in Elford was targeted at 1.45am on 9th May.

Two people forced entry into an outbuilding before stealing specialist farm equipment.

The items taken include five John Deere GPS domes and seven computer screens.

Detective Constable Ken Cox said:

“The investigation is ongoing and we are appealing for anyone in the Elford area who saw anything suspicious on the Friday evening, or the early hours of Saturday 9th May morning to come forward and speak to officers.



“If you know where the stolen property is, or have been offered these items for sale, please get in touch.” Det Cons Ken Cox, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting incident number 237 of 09 May.