People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to save water as temperatures continue to soar.

South Staffs Water says the sunniest April on record, followed by a hot and dry May, has led to a big increase in the demand.

The company says is delivering around 100 million litres more than on a normal day as more people at home during the coronavirus restrictions has seen water usage soar.

Pete Aspley, from South Staffs Water, said:

“Our reservoirs and other water sources are in a healthy position at the moment and we have sufficient volumes of water to meet the demand. “With so many more people at home at the moment we have seen increased demand for water, the warm weather has added additional pressure across our network and we are asking customer to think very carefully about their use of water. “We believe watering gardens, cleaning cars with hosepipes or getting the paddling pool out is behind the increase in water we’ve seen over the last few days.” Pete Aspley, South Staffs Water

Residents are being asked to take measures including using a watering can rather than a hose to water plants, as well as cleaning cars with a bucket and sponge instead of a pressure washer.