People are being urged to stay vigilant against scam calls after a resident in Hammerwich was targeted.

The bogus caller claimed to be from Amazon and was asking £39.99 in unpaid Prime subscriptions.

PCSO Leon Worden said it was important people remained on their guard against such scams.

“Luckily, the resident has not given any details to the caller on the phone and not parted with any money. “It is a reminder to be vigilant to this type of scam and to speak with relatives so that they are aware of such incidents.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone targeted by scammers is asked to report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 or via the website.