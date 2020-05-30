Civic leaders are to remain in post for another year at Lichfield City Council because of the disruption caused by coronavirus.

The mayor, deputy mayor and sheriff will retain their positions.

The decision was made at a meeting earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council said:

“It was unanimously resolved that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the impact that associated restrictions would have on the normal civic functions of the council in the coming weeks and months, the existing civic team continue their current appointments until May 2021.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

The civic team are mayor Cllr Deborah Baker, deputy mayor Cllr Robert Yardley and Sheriff Dr Daryl Brown.

Due to the disruption of some charity events during the early phase of lockdown, the mayor and sheriff have also elected to continue to support their 2019/20 charities -Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, Lichfield Voluntary Transport and St Giles Hospice.

The city council has also opted to retain Cllr Mark Warfield and his deputy Cllr Gwyneth Boyle until May 2020.