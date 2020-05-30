The headteacher of a Lichfield primary school says they are taking all possible precautions ahead of a return to class for pupils – but added it “does not completely eradicate risk”.

Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 children will be eligible to go back after the coronavirus closure from Monday (1st June).

Schools across Staffordshire are making the decision on when to reopen based on challenges within their own buildings related to social distancing.

Stuart Taylor, head of Streethay Primary School, has told parents they have taken all possible measures ahead of a phased reopening.

“We are finalising our reopening plans and risk assessments are now in the process of finalising these given the latest Government guidance. “We would like to stress that while this is anxious time for our school community, we are very eager and excited to see our children again. “Over recent weeks we have been meticulously risk-assessing the situation and while we recognise that this does not completely eradicate risk, we have put significant measures in place following Government advice to ensure the safety of everyone on site.” Stuart Taylor, Streethay Primary School

Some schools in Lichfield and Burntwood have been forced to push back plans to return, but Streethay Primary School will begin welcoming pupils aback from Monday.

But Mr Taylor added that the situation could still change in the coming days and weeks.