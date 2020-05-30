Lichfield passengers are being urged to stay off the trains and use other travel options when coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased.

The Government has said people will be able to meet up in groups of six from next week.

Train operators say they are expecting passenger numbers to rise as a result – but warned they were still operating at reduced capacity due to social distancing measures.

Jonny Wiseman, head of customer experience for West Midlands Railway, said people should look to walk, cycle or drive if they are heading out to meet family or friends.

“We know many of our customers will be looking forward to catching up with family and friends they have not seen in a long time when the rules change next week. “With social distancing advice still in place, we are urging customers to avoid the train for all but the most essential journeys where no other means of travel is available. “If you choose to take the train for a non-essential journey you risk taking the space of a front-line worker who needs it more.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

The operator is also asking passengers who do need to use the train to wear a face covering while on board, avoid peak times and buy tickets online.