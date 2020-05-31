A county councillor says “we cannot legislate against stupid” after rubbish was dumped by people visiting Chasewater.

With temperatures soaring, visitors continued to flock to the country park yesterday (30th May).

But local residents reported litter left behind or dumped as people were leaving the area after a day in the sunshine.

Lovely Sunday morning over Chasewater, ruined by Saturday’s crowd. Sunday’s crowd will be along soon to add to it. The driveway to my Parents house where people not only park, but also leave us their rubbish. @Sue_Woodward @Mike_Fabricant @MarkWinnington @StaffordshireCC pic.twitter.com/ezV5y6yqLU — Mark Brotherhood (@MTBrotherhood) May 31, 2020

Cllr Mark Winnington, cabinet Member for economic growth at Staffordshire County Council, said the minority were ruining for the majority.

“I find it so sad that 95% of the visitors to our beautiful county parks respect and revere our nature and scenery. “Sadly, as I have said before, we cannot legislate against stupid. “To those 5%, I would say behave and respect the rules – otherwise you are not welcome.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

Visitors to Chasewater have already hit the headlines this week after fire crews were unable to reach blazes twice in 24 hours because of parked cars blocking access roads.