A Lichfield councillor has urged people to tidy up after themselves after a city park was left strewn with litter.

Hundreds visited Beacon Park as temperatures soared yesterday (30th May).

But a trail of bottles, cardboard and other litter was left behind for parks staff and volunteers to clean up.

This is just gross. Beautiful Beacon Park full of litter and crap from people who obviously care little of leaving their rubbish behind. Beacon Park turning into a skip in the middle of global pandemic. @LichfieldPolice @Lichfield_DC pic.twitter.com/6oIya2SuVB — Laura Sulin (@LSulin) May 31, 2020

Cllr Hugh Ashton, a Lib Dem member of Lichfield City Council, said:

“Beacon Park is a wonderful community asset for the people of Lichfield. “Let’s keep it that way – tidy up after yourselves.” Cllr Hugh Ashton, Lichfield City Council

The rise in numbers visiting Beacon Park also led to questions over whether social distancing rules were being adhered to.

Pictures on social media showed large groups of people gathering together in the park, despite restrictions on keeping two metres away from others.