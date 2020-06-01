Gardeners in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given the chance to avoid queues at the tip and helping charity at the same time.

St Giles Hospice is launching a new GreenCycle fundraiser today (1st June) which will see people able to get their garden waste recycled in exchange for a donation.

It comes as household waste and recycling centres continue to see queues after being closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

The collections, which will take place between 8th and 19th June, follow the success of the hospice’s annual Christmas Treecycle fundraiser.

Elinor Eustace, director of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We hope that our first-ever GreenCycle will be really popular with Lichfield and Burntwood residents as gardens burst into life in the warmer weather. “Many people can’t easily get to the local tip at the moment – particularly if they are socially isolating, shielding for health reasons or working long hours – and many more can’t face queuing to get into recycling centres that have only just re-opened. “So GreenCycle will be the perfect opportunity for us to help our supporters while raising much-needed funds for St Giles at a time when there is an unprecedented demand for our care services. “During the coronavirus lockdown our shops have had to close, our events have been cancelled and our income has almost dried up, meaning that we are now reliant on donations to continue our work. “If your donations stop, we stop – so by registering for GreenCycle and spreading the word among friends and family you can help us at a time when we need you most, keeping our hospice open and our key workers working.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

People can register for a GreenCycle collection at www.stgileshospice.com/greencycle until midday on 5th June.

All green waste must be contained in sealed 80L garden waste bags, and can only contain grass, weeds, hedge clippings, leaves, plants, bush prunings and tree prunings of no more than 5cm or 2in in diameter).

Any bags containing soil or other non-green waste won’t be collected.

There must be a minimum of two bags per collection and there is a suggested donation of £8 for two, £12 for three, £15 for four and £20 for five or six bags.

People who need more collecting can call the hospice on 01543 432538 to discuss the options.