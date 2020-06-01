Opening times are being extended at Burntwood Cemetery following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
The facility had seen access limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Burntwood Town Council has now confirmed the plan to reopen permanently.
“In line with the Government’s decision to ease the current COVID-19 restrictions, Burntwood Cemetery will now be open at weekdays and weekends from 9am to 5pm from 3rd June.
“The Government’s direction on social distancing still applies.”Burntwood Town Council spokesperson