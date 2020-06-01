Burntwood Cemetery

Opening times are being extended at Burntwood Cemetery following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The facility had seen access limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Burntwood Town Council has now confirmed the plan to reopen permanently.

“In line with the Government’s decision to ease the current COVID-19 restrictions, Burntwood Cemetery will now be open at weekdays and weekends from 9am to 5pm from 3rd June.

“The Government’s direction on social distancing still applies.”

Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *