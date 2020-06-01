People visiting Chasewater are being asked to think before lighting a fire after two incidents last week.

Fire crews were twice called to the country park, where they struggled to reach incidents because of issues with cars blocking access roads.

But after similar blazes at Cannock Chase, Cllr Mark Winnington, from Staffordshire County Council, said people needed to consider their actions when visiting Chasewater and other beauty spots.

“We see ourselves as custodians of this fantastic countryside and it is truly heart-breaking to see the impact fires can rapidly have on the landscape and our precious habitats. “Rare wildlife species are rearing young at this time of year and fires can have a devastating effect. “We know as lockdown measures are ease more people are returning to enjoy them which is great news, but with our country parks still on high fire risk alert, we are appealing to everyone not to have barbecues, light camp fires or discard of cigarettes carelessly.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

Although restrictions on visiting beauty spots have been eased, Cllr Winnington said they would be reintroduced if necessary.