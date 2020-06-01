Education chiefs say around three quarters of primary schools across Staffordshire will reopen today (1st June).

Children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 in Lichfield are among those who will be going back to class.

It comes after the Government eased coronavirus restrictions.

But the school day will be different from before the COVID-19 outbreak, with smaller class numbers to allow for social distancing.

Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for learning and employability said:

“Opening schools has to be a balancing act between ensuring pupils are not disadvantaged in their studies, and keeping the virus contained. “This is why schools across Staffordshire have been working hard to determine how they can open to more pupils whilst maintaining social distancing. “Arrangements will differ from school to school, but each school will have already informed parents of the measures they are putting in place. “With the new test and trace system launched last week, there are now more measures in place to quickly deal with any issues if they occur.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

During the coronavirus lockdown period, only some children have been allowed to attend classes.