To mark National Volunteers’ Week, over the coming days we are teaming up with St Giles Hospice to tell the stories of some of those who give up their time to help the charity.

Diana Mowe believes that volunteers are very much part of the culture of St Giles Hospice – and said that this was one of the reasons why she still loved spending one day a week at the hospice, even after 13 years.

“I’ve always felt welcomed at St Giles. “There’s no ‘them-and-us’ situation. In fact, volunteers are seen as a very positive and inspirational addition to the team.” Diana Mowe

Diana worked in the professional finance sector as a VAT consultant until she retired.

She said volunteering came about when her husband noticed that St Giles – a charity they had supported for a number of years – had moved offices.

Diana got in touch to see if they needed any help. She soon found herself using her financial background to work with the lottery team.

“We bought an old house and were doing it up, but I started to feel I needed to do something else in addition to stripping wallpaper and painting. “I just loved working with the lottery team. “Very quickly, people became my friends and even when the office moved further away from my home a few years later, I still kept on going. “It’s part of my life now.” Diana Mowe

Diana said that she initially thought that she was giving something back after years in the commercial sector but quickly realised that she was the one who was getting something out of it as she felt such a sense of fulfilment.

“It’s a win-win situation for all concerned.” Diana Mowe

For more details on how to volunteer visit the St Giles Hospice website.