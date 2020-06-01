Ten new homes could be build in Lichfield as part of plans to redevelop the site of a Lichfield pub.

Developers have submitted a planning application for land occupied by the Greyhound Inn on Upper St John Street.

The main three-storey building is set to be kept – with a future application set to look at how it may be used – but a single storey section would be demolished.

The developers hope to build three-bedroom houses on additional land associated with the pub.

“Currently, the site contains a three-storey building previously used as a public house. “Adjacent are some single storey buildings, with a raised area to the rear. “The proposal seeks to retain the main building of the Greyhound public house. An application will be made separately for future use of this building. “This application proposes demolition of single storey buildings of the Greyhound pub to be replaced with new town houses reflecting the design of the street. “There will be no adverse effect on neighbours and there will be adequate off street parking. “The proposals are for spacious three-bedroom accommodation which are currently sought-after in the area.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.