Police in Lichfield have put a dispersal order in place after reports of anti-social behaviour at Beacon Park.

Visitors have reported large gatherings since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased, while piles of litter have also been left behind.

Staffordshire Police said the order would remain in place until the end of Wednesday (3rd June).

“Youths have been gathering in large groups and not following the recent Government guidelines. “They have been meeting with more than six people from more than two households and they have not been social distancing from each other while consuming alcohol. “Once they have finished they have left a huge mess behind them resulting in park rangers having to clear it up the following morning. “This behaviour has resulted in a number of calls from the public, making us aware of their frustrations and the things they have been witnessing while trying to enjoy their time outdoors with their families and friends while sticking to the Government guidelines.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The dispersal order gives officers the power to force groups to leave the area, and arrest those that refuse and remain in place or who come back after being told to leave.