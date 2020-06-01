The work of volunteers in Lichfield and Burntwood has been hailed by Staffordshire’s Deputy Commissioner.
Sue Arnold said she had seen first hand the efforts of those who give up their time as independent custody visitors, police cadets and members of Safer Neighbourhood Panels.
Her comments come as National Volunteers’ Week kicks off today (1st June).
“It’s more important than ever before for us to recognise the support volunteers across the UK provide.
“The volunteers we have in Staffordshire have always played a pivotal role in the work of the office, but during the coronavirus pandemic they have truly gone above and beyond to support their colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.
“These are challenging times for everyone, and their roles in supporting our communities and helping to keep us all safe has never been more important.
“I want to say a big thank you to all our volunteers for their continued commitment, compassion and the personal sacrifices they are making every day.
“I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them and hugely grateful for the very many hours they put in to support our office.”Sue Arnold, Staffordshire Deputy Commissioner