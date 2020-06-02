Council chiefs say they want to see people using parks in Lichfield and Burntwood – but have called on them to follow social distancing measures and not leave litter behind.

Clean up operations have been mounted at Beacon Park and Chasewater in recent days.

Parks and green spaces across the area have seen the number of visitors rise as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

But police have been forced to issue a dispersal order at Beacon Park after reports of large groups of young people gathering and leaving rubbish behind.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said people needed to remember to clean up after themselves when visiting local facilities.

“It’s so rewarding to see our parks being well used as we move out of lockdown. “I would like to remind residents and visitors to use the parks responsibly and to observe social distancing and make use of the bins provided – or ideally to take their litter home with them.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The dispersal order at Beacon Park remains in place until the end of today (3rd June).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said residents had contacted police on a number of occasions about the gatherings – and subsequent litter.