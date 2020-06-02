Council chiefs say a £92,500 funding pot will be used to “get the local economy going again” across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The money has been awarded by The European Regional Development Fund’s £50million Reopening High Streets Safely Fund.

There had been concerns from Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, that the money might not find retail in areas such as Burntwood and Fazeley.

But Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic growth, investment and tourism, said there had already been discussions with councillors to find ways to best utilise the money.

Iain Eadie

“The £92,501 funding will go towards helping to keep our urban centres and green spaces safe. “I had an exchange of emails last week on this funding with county councillors Helen Fisher and Sue Woodward, who is also leader of Burntwood Town Council. “I also contacted district councillors Darren Ennis and Brad Westwood for their help and support in hearing what ideas businesses in Burntwood have on how this money should be used. “We have also asked for the views of our Business Improvement District and a number of visitor attractions, such as Lichfield Cathedral, Drayton Manor, the Lichfield Garrick and the National Memorial Arboretum. “The funding will go towards helping to get our district-wide local economy going again, through actions to keep our urban centres and green spaces as safe as possible.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Local authorities across the county are currently looking at ways to safely reopen shopping areas when non-essential stores come out of the coronavirus closure period from 15th June.

Meanwhile, market stalls in Lichfield began to trade again with social distancing measures in place today (2nd June).