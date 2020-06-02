The move to end remote voting in the House of Commons has been branded “a little bit childish” by Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP.
MPs had been using online tools as part of restrictions introduced during the coronavirus crisis.
But they have now voted 242 to 185 against an amendment to allow remote voting to continue.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 before the result of the vote, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the decision to remove the ability for members who cannot travel to Westminster to vote was “rather extreme and a little bit childish”.
“We’ve got a system that works – it’s been tried and tested. It’s not perfect, but it does mean that all members of Parliament can participate and do so safely.
“Of course it’s not as good as actually being there but we can’t all do what we want at this time of COVID-19.”Michael Fabricant MP
The vote comes after Jacob Rees Mogg said MPs could “not hide behind a veneer of a virtual parliament”.
“I want to get back to a proper parliament because democracy is essential.”Jacob Rees Mogg MP
Mr Fabricant said any return would not see Parliament return to the way it was before the coronavirus pandemic.
“It won’t be going back to normal.
“Only 27 Conservative backbenchers will be allowed in the chamber at any one time and the same goes roughly for the opposition members, so it won’t be like it was before.
“Voting is a little like queuing for Ikea. So the idea that Jacob Rees Mogg wanted so much – the cut and thrust of Parliament – just isn’t going to happen.
“The most unfair aspect of it all is for those members who can’t come down, or are being encouraged not to come down, won’t be able to vote in legislation.
“This disenfranchises a whole bunch of MPs and that has to be wrong.”Michael Fabricant MP