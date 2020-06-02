The move to end remote voting in the House of Commons has been branded “a little bit childish” by Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP.

MPs had been using online tools as part of restrictions introduced during the coronavirus crisis.

But they have now voted 242 to 185 against an amendment to allow remote voting to continue.

Anyone watching the voting live on @BBCParliament would see what an embarrassing shambles it is. — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) June 2, 2020

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 before the result of the vote, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the decision to remove the ability for members who cannot travel to Westminster to vote was “rather extreme and a little bit childish”.

“We’ve got a system that works – it’s been tried and tested. It’s not perfect, but it does mean that all members of Parliament can participate and do so safely. “Of course it’s not as good as actually being there but we can’t all do what we want at this time of COVID-19.” Michael Fabricant MP

Jacob Rees Mogg. Picture: Chris McAndrew

The vote comes after Jacob Rees Mogg said MPs could “not hide behind a veneer of a virtual parliament”.

“I want to get back to a proper parliament because democracy is essential.” Jacob Rees Mogg MP

Mr Fabricant said any return would not see Parliament return to the way it was before the coronavirus pandemic.