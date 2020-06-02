A Lichfield funeral business says it is taking steps to ensure services can go ahead under revised coronavirus restrictions.

Central England Co-op Funeralcare reduced the number of people permitted to attend any funerals last month, as well as moving consultations with families to telephone rather than in-person meetings.

It said easing of COVID-19 restrictions meant some changes could now be made, but some would need to remain or be introduced.

These include ensuring extra social distancing measures are being put place at funeral homes and making more use of phone and email to help plan funerals.

Hazel Moss, from Central England Co-op Funeralcare, said:

“We will continue to work with the guidelines issued and operate to a COVID-19 secure environment. “In line with Government advice, we will be monitoring the position as the relaxation of controls takes place and we will take a pragmatic view of when and how to reopen our homes to the general public. “We are currently seeking the fitting of screens in reception areas and ways to maintain social distancing in offices and, when the time is right, how we operate when we open our funeral homes again. “We are doing this in the interests of keeping everyone safe and well, both for our colleagues and the communities in which we work.” Hazel Moss, Central England Co-op Funeral Care

The company said it would be basing numbers of mourners on local rules and regulations in place at the time of funerals.