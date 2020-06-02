Older residents in Lichfield and Burntwood who hold concessionary bus passes will see temporary changes introduced during the coronavirus crisis end next week.

People holding passes had been permitted to travel before 9.30am to help them access shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the changes – which were introduced in mid-March – will no longer be in place after 8th June.

Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said there was now a need to keep bus seats free for workers and returning school pupils at peak times.

“Food shopping is more accessible now than it was at the beginning of the crisis and the easing of lockdown means more people will be using public transport for work and school. “Social distancing is in place on buses so in line with other authorities we want to ensure there is enough room on routes for workers and pupils, while ensuring pass holders can still enjoy free travel. “I’d like to thank the bus companies for their support for this initiative since the crisis began. It’s another example of how the community in Staffordshire has pulled together.” Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council

Arrangements for disabled people who hold concessionary passes are unchanged. Full details can be found here.